'Language Shows Her Class': Rupali Ganguly SLAMMED For Insulting Doctor, Saying 'Auraton Ko Itna Vella Time Kaha Se Hai'

''With success comes the responsibilty to speak in public'', says an 'X' user after a video of Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly looking down upon a 'gynac' has gone viral on the internet. Rupali Ganguly has become a household name for her portrayal of Anupamaa on Star Plus' show Anupamaa, earning widespread acclaim for her acting prowess. However, fame often comes with a price, and despite her usual praise from fans, Rupali finds herself embroiled in controversy, facing merciless online trolling as a result.

What sparked this controversy was Rupali's comment on women and a gynacoelgist , in a recent interview with CNBC. When asked about how does she react on people trolling her and her character Anupamaa, the actress can be seen laughing as she says, ''Aree bahut troll karte hai and sadly it is the women only who troll. 'Auraton ko itna vella time kaha se hai?' Koi ek doctor hai, 'Bloody some gynac,' wo gaali deti rehti hai. Kyun tere pas patient nahi hai bhai? Nahi hai toh bol bhejti hoon main tere pas, Kaam mein busy hoja, kahan dimag laga rahi hai?'' (They troll a lot, and sadly, it's only women who troll. 'Where do women have so much free time?' There's one doctor, 'Bloody some gynaecologist,' she keeps cursing. Why, don't you have patients? If you don't, then tell me, I'll send some your way. Get busy with work, why are you wasting your brain?)

@TheRupali That gynec is saving lives while you lick a$$ of ur phans for validation & speaking same chhapri language as your toxic phans 😂 pic.twitter.com/V2kYg1bIva — 𝓣𝓲𝓽𝓪𝓵𝓲𝔂𝓪 ⋆.˚ᡣ𐭩 (@Gorgeouszz_) March 31, 2024

As soon as this clip of Rupali went viral on X (formerly twitter), twiterratis bashed the actress for this statement. While some called her out for the kind of 'language' she can be seen using in this video, others trolled her for demeaning and looking down upon a 'doctor.' A few tweets of disappointed X users read as follows. One user wrote, ''Don't think celebrities need to behave like this. People are criticizing a character. Why take it personally.'' Another user wrote, ''She just wants everyone to praise her character while her character takes insults from Shahs & serve them tea'' One user recalled Rupali's stint in Bigg Boss and wrote, ''Chhapri since bb times'' While another user wrote, ''With success comes the responsibility to speak in public, sorry to say but her language shows her class.''

Don't think celebrities need to behave like this. People are criticizing a character. Why take it personally — KavitaM (@ITVisajoke) March 31, 2024

She just wants everyone to praise her character while her character takes insults from Shahs & serve them tea 😂 — 𝓣𝓲𝓽𝓪𝓵𝓲𝔂𝓪 ⋆.˚ᡣ𐭩 (@Gorgeouszz_) March 31, 2024

Chhapri since bb times — Adhira (@AdhiraMoonchild) March 31, 2024

She is saying that doctor Vella kyunki woh fictional character ko kuch bol rahi hai aur yeh khud bakaida time nikalkar real insan ko bash kar rahi hai — Kamala Shettigar (@ShettigarKamala) March 31, 2024

With success comes the responsibility to speak in public, sorry to say but her language shows her class. — Rupali (@rupali0617) March 31, 2024

With success comes the responsibility to speak in public, sorry to say but her language shows her class. — Rupali (@rupali0617) March 31, 2024

While the actress has not addressed the ongoing controversy yet, twitteratis, surely did not take this statement of the actress well.