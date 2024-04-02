Rupali Ganguly Says She Got Her Gujarati Accent For Anupamaa From PM Modi, Says 'He Does Not Shy Away From It'

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name due to her role in Star Plus' 'Anupamaa.' Rising to fame with her portrayal of Monisha in the beloved series 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai,' she now boasts a massive following worldwide. While 'Anupamaa' continues to dominate television ratings, holding the top spot, Ganguly, a Bengali by birth, has garnered praise for her Gujarati accent on the show.

During a recent interview with CNBC, Ganguly was asked about her Gujarati accent. She attributed it to Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing the importance of observing and learning from people.

Rupali explained how she visualised Anupamaa and thought of her as someone who does not speak English and also speaks Hindi with a Gujarati accent. Inspired by this, she adopted a similar style. Ganguly remarked, "I saw her (Anupamaa) speaking Hindi with a Gujarati accent. So, I wanted to do that. A lot of stuff I picked up from the honourable Prime Minister."

Furthermore, Ganguly commended the Prime Minister for embracing his Gujarati roots in his speeches. She noted that while speaking in Hindi, he adds a predominant Gujarati touch to certain words, demonstrating pride in his heritage. The Anupamaa actress expressed, "There are certain words he speaks in Hindi which have a predominant Gujarati accent, and he does not shy away from that. He owns it. The way he holds his roots is what I picked for Anupamaa."

Rupali also mentioned replicating the pronunciation of Hindi words from a childhood neighbour.

Currently the highest-paid actress on television, Rupali Ganguly has captured hearts with her performance in "Anupamaa."