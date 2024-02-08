Rupali Ganguly's Net Worth & Most Expensive Things Owned By The Anupamaa Actress

By: Sachin T | February 08, 2024

Rupali Ganguly, best known for playing the lead role in the hit show Anupamaa, is one of the most popular television actresses

She has been garnering praise for her performances and has managed to establish herself as one of the prominent faces of Indian television

Rupali is also one of the highest paid television actresses. According to media reports, she charges Rs 3 lakh for one episode of Anupamaa

Reportedly, Rupali's net worth (as of November 2023) is estimated to be around Rs 20 crore. Her income primarily comes from her TV show and brand endorsements

Owing to her talent and immense popularity, Rupali's net worth has increased every year

The actress owns a white Mercedes-Benz GLE worth nearly Rs 1 crore, a Jaguar XJ priced at Rs 90 lakh and a Mahindra Thar costing Rs 16 lakh

Rupali lives in a high-rise apartment in Mumbai with her husband and son

Reports also state that Rupali runs an advertising agency, which she co-founded along with her father in 2000. Her company produces films and commercials

Rupali first gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Monisha in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which aired from 2004 to 2006

She has also been a part of other TV shows like Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Adaalat, Aapki Antara, Ek Packet Umeed and more