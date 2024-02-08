Rupali Ganguly's Net Worth & Most Expensive Things Owned By The Anupamaa Actress

By: Sachin T | February 08, 2024
Rupali Ganguly, best known for playing the lead role in the hit show Anupamaa, is one of the most popular television actresses
She has been garnering praise for her performances and has managed to establish herself as one of the prominent faces of Indian television
Rupali is also one of the highest paid television actresses. According to media reports, she charges Rs 3 lakh for one episode of Anupamaa
Reportedly, Rupali's net worth (as of November 2023) is estimated to be around Rs 20 crore. Her income primarily comes from her TV show and brand endorsements
Owing to her talent and immense popularity, Rupali's net worth has increased every year
The actress owns a white Mercedes-Benz GLE worth nearly Rs 1 crore, a Jaguar XJ priced at Rs 90 lakh and a Mahindra Thar costing Rs 16 lakh
Rupali lives in a high-rise apartment in Mumbai with her husband and son
Reports also state that Rupali runs an advertising agency, which she co-founded along with her father in 2000. Her company produces films and commercials
Rupali first gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Monisha in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which aired from 2004 to 2006
She has also been a part of other TV shows like Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Adaalat, Aapki Antara, Ek Packet Umeed and more