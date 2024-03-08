 'Portrayal Of Misogyny': Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Criticised For Touching Husband's Feet At Mumbai Airport
Netizens slammed Rupali for "promoting misogyny" despite preaching women empowerment in her show, Anupamaa

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who has become a household name by playing the titular character in the daily soap Anupamaa, found herself at the receiving end of severe backlash after a video of her touching the feet of her husband went viral on the internet.

The incident happened at Mumbai airport on Thursday evening, when Rupali was jetting out of the city, and her husband, Ashwin Verma, along with their son Rudransh, dropped by to see her off.

In the video, which is now doing the rounds on social media, Rupali can be seen hugging her husband and then proceeding to touch his feet. He too blessed the actress by placing his hand on her head, and she bade them a quick goodbye before jetting off.

Rupali's gesture did not go down well with netizens, who slammed the actress for "promoting misogyny", despite playing the role of a woman shattering stereotypes and preaching women empowerment in her show, Anupamaa.

article-image

"Does a husband ever touches woman feet ? Would u glorify it if that happens ????" a user commented, while another wrote, "hat is this non sense . Sorry which year is this again?"

Another netizen wrote, "Very regressive action from someone of your caliber. That is certainly not a portrayal of respect rather very concerning. If Pati is Parmeshawar, then Wife is also Lakshmi. We are equals. Celebrities must know and understand the power of their words and actions. Lead by example always. Good and empowering actions. A husband and wife’s place is always in each other’s hearts."

Rupali is yet to react to the criticism and backlash.

article-image

Rupali tied the knot with businessman Ashwin K Verma in February 2013. The actress is currently one of the most popular names in the small screen industry, courtesy, her superhit show, Anupamaa.

