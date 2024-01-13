Rupali Ganguly SLAMS Haters For Trolling Anupamaa Cast: 'To Pull Down People Who Are Doing Their Job Is Disgusting'

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who has emerged to be a household name with her daily soap Anupamaa, took to her social media handle on Saturday to school all the haters who have been targetting the cast of the show. She also requested her fans to "maintain grace" while criticising another actor.

Rupali came to the rescue of her fellow co-stars and slammed the trolls for hiding behind social media profiles and spreading hate on the platforms.

"Each and everyone who is here on #Anupamaa has connected to some character or the other in this show… How does liking one character or actor give you the right to pull other characters down? Every actor is doing their best and every actor is important to the storyline!" the actress tweeted on her X handle.

She went on to say, "Supporting ur favourite character and criticizing a character u donot like is understood but to pull down a human being who is just doing their job is disgusting especially by people who don’t even have the guts to have their pic on their DP or their real identities!"

Asking her fans to make it a "happy zone" for everyone instead of "war zone", she added, "With due respect to every solo from every fandom, I request you to kindly maintain grace and dignity while even criticizing any character! agar ho sake toh kuch din ke liye sirf show ko show ki tarah dekhiye, SM par jaakar negative comments karne ka madhyam mat banaiye."

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, while Gaurav Khanna plays the character of Anuj Kapadia on the show. Sudhanshu Pandey essays the role of Vanraj Shah and Madalsa Sharma plays Kavya.

The show has been topping the TRP charts ever since its inception in 2020. It tells the story of a housewife who steps out to make an identity for herself after divorce from her first husband. As per the current track, Anupamaa has finally fulfilled her dream of travelling to America where she is now working as a chef.