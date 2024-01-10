Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anuj To Suffer Memory Loss After Car Accident While Chasing Anupama?

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, has taken a five-year-leap in the show. Currently, Anupama (Rupali) has moved to America. While Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav) shifted to the US five years ago with his adopted daughter Aadhya and is now engaged to Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal), Anup and Anupama have not yet crossed paths.

Recently, the makers shared a new promo of the show that features Anuj proposing to Shruti by giving her a diamond ring and asking her for marriage. Later, he is seen at a cafe, while Anupuma, who is in a taxi, coincidentally stops at the same cafe he is seated at. Soon after, he senses her presence and a 'shocked' Anuj sees Anupama and rushes to follow her; however, he meets with an accident as he chases her.

Now, a new report by Times Now states that after Anuj's accident, he will suffer a memory loss, where he will forget about his daughter Aadhya and fiance Shruti, but will remember Anupama. But, with Anuj's accident and memory loss, will Anupama return to Kapadiya's life?

Meanwhile, in the recent episode, Aadhya suffers a panic attack after watching Joshi ben aka Anupama perform a classical dance at her residence.