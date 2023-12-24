'Was Not Comfortable': Muskan Bamne Aka Pakhi Quits Anupamaa After 3 Years

Muskan Bamne | Instagram

Actress Muskan Bamne, who became a household name with her stint in the popular daily soap Anupamaa, has decided to quit the show after three long years. She essayed the role of the youngest daughter of Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly and Vanraj Shah, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, and looks like her journey with the show has finally come to an end.

Anupamaa recently showed a 5 year leap, and that is the reason why Muskan decided to quit the show. She stated that post the leap, she was expected to play a mother on screen, and she was not comfortable with that.

She stated that there was a track in the show wherein her character Pakhi, who could not conceive naturally, would be seen embracing motherhood through IVF.

"As everyone knows, I quit the show because I didn't want to play a mother post the leap. I was not comfortable with that," she said.

She went on to say that though it is not necessary for an actor to get stereotyped after playing a particular role on screen, there are still some chances and she did not want the probability to grow.

"Once you play a mother on screen, there are chances that I would get similar offers for the shows," she reasoned.

Read Also Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Adopts Cute Pet Dog, Cracks Netizens Up With Her Quirky Name

Muskan said that she now wishes to play lead roles in shows going ahead and that she has no plans of taking a break.

Meanwhile, as per the latest post-leap track of Anupamaa, the titular character will be seen starting her journey afresh, this time in the land of her dreams, United States of America.

Besides Rupali and Sudhanshu, Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Apara Mehta, Madalsa Sharma, and others in key roles.