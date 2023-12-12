 Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Adopts Cute Pet Dog, Cracks Netizens Up With Her Quirky Name
Rupali Ganguly urged people to not buy pets, and rather adopt the ones who are left without a shelter

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Actress Rupali Ganguly, who has become a household name, thanks to her daily soap Anupamaa, got home a pet dog on Monday, which she adopted at a recent event. Urging people to not buy pets, and rather adopt the ones who are left without a shelter, she shared photos of the new member of her family and also revealed her quirky nickname.

On Monday, Rupali took to her social media handle to share with her fans that she had adopted an adorable puppy from an adoption event. Not just that, but she also showed her fans that the puppy had a cute heart on her forehead.

The actress shared a video in which the dog can be seen nestled in her arms and sleeping peacefully as Rupali flaunted her on social media.

"Bringing pure love home. My little one with a heart on her forehead," she wrote, and also asked fans to suggest names for their new member.

And on Tuesday, she finally announced her pet's name on Instagram, and netizens couldn't stop gushing about how cute it was. Sharing a photo of the puppy in her son's arms, Rupali introduced, "And this golden girl with a heart on her forehead shall Thus be called Kachori Kumari Verma".

She stated that the names Cupid, Dil, and Dumpling were "strong contenders", but the family eventually decided on Kachori.

"Do send her ur blessings and I pray that you all sometime in life get to experience the joy of adopting a pure bred Indie fur baby or an abandoned fur baby," she added.

On the work front, Rupali is currently seen playing the titular role in the show Anupamaa, which has been topping the TRP charts ever since its inception in July 2020.

