WATCH: Anupamaa Fan Shivers, Touches Rupali Ganguly's Feet On Meeting Her - Actress' Reaction Goes Viral

Actress Rupali Ganguly has become a household name across the country, thanks to her daily soap Anupamaa, in which she plays the titular role. Anupamaa has emerged to be the most popular show on Indian television, and Rupali has been winning hearts and awards ever since the show's inception.

Anupamaa first went on air in 2020, and since its very first week itself, it has cemented its place at the top of the TRP charts. Even after three years, the show continues to remain unbeaten, and it gets showered with love from millions of viewers.

Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Apara Mehta and Sudhanshu Pandey in key roles.

When Anupamaa fan met Rupali Ganguly

On Tuesday evening, Rupali was seen stepping out in the city along with her team. It was then that she had the cutest fan encounter when a female fan was seen running towards her and giving her a tight hug.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which the fan can be seen getting emotional on seeing her favourite actress. She even touched Rupali's feet and can be seen shaking and shivering in the video.

Expressing her love for Rupali, she was seen jumping with joy. The actress then hugged and consoled her, and also thanked her for all the love.

Rupali was even seen offering the fan water and playing with her kid while clicking pictures.

Rupali Ganguly's Ganeshotsav

Meanwhile, Rupali recently celebrated Ganeshotsav with her friends and family members. She brought home a cute little eco-friendly idol of Ganpati Bappa and celebrated the festival with her near and dear ones.

Recently, she was also seen paying a visit to the famed Andhericha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai. She also celebrated the festival with her co-stars on the sets of Anupamaa.

Read Also Inside Rupali Ganguly's Ganpati Celebrations

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)