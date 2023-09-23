Inside Rupali Ganguly's Ganpati Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2023
Actress Rupali Ganguly has been celebrating Ganeshotsav with her friends and family members
The actress, who has become a household name with her daily soap Anupamaa, welcomed Lord Ganesha at her residence this year
She opted for an eco-friendly Ganesha idol and decorated it with flowers
She took to her Instagram to share a slew of pictures from her Ganpati celebrations
She also clicked some pictures with her friends, who dropped by to seek Ganpati's blessings
"Ganguly cha Raja," she captioned the photos
Meanwhile, Rupali recently graced the Star Parivar Awards and she made heads turn in a dramatic gown
Her show Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for three years now
Thanks For Reading!