Inside Rupali Ganguly's Ganpati Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2023

Actress Rupali Ganguly has been celebrating Ganeshotsav with her friends and family members

The actress, who has become a household name with her daily soap Anupamaa, welcomed Lord Ganesha at her residence this year

She opted for an eco-friendly Ganesha idol and decorated it with flowers

She took to her Instagram to share a slew of pictures from her Ganpati celebrations

She also clicked some pictures with her friends, who dropped by to seek Ganpati's blessings

"Ganguly cha Raja," she captioned the photos

Meanwhile, Rupali recently graced the Star Parivar Awards and she made heads turn in a dramatic gown

Her show Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for three years now

