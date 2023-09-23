Ambani Clan Seeks Blessings At Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja 

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2023
On Friday night, Mukesh Ambani and his entire family gathered at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The Ambani family navigated through a massive crowd that had patiently waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the deity.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Nita Ambani engaged with the crowd, donning a vibrant pink Indian attire, radiating an ethereal aura.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The officials at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal presented Mukesh Ambani with a commemorative memento.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Akash Ambani, accompanied by his wife Shloka, chose a casual white shirt, while Shloka gracefully adorned herself in a dark green salwar suit.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Mukesh also brought his mother Kokilaben Ambani to seek the blessings of Mumbai's famous Bappa.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Nita's mother Purnima Dalal also tagged along. She was seen wearing a pink saree.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani Piramal also came along. She twinned with sister-in-law Shloka in a green outfit.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, the youngest of the lot, Anant Ambani came with his fiancee Radhika Merchant.
Photo by Varinder Chawla