Saif Ali Khan, Soha, Sharmila Tagore Spend Time With Adorable Puppies In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | December 10, 2023

B-Town celebs Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan were spotted at a pet adoption event on Sunday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The event was held in Mumbai and a number of pets, including puppies and cats, were up for adoption

Saif was seen interacting with the volunteers at the event

The Nawabs were also seen playing with the adorable puppies at the venue

At the event, the celebs and volunteers urged people to adopt pets and give shelter to them

Soha was seen cradling a puppy in her arms as Sharmila looked on

They were all smiles as the excited puppies too played with them at the venue

Thanks For Reading!

Bhumi Pednekar Exudes Elegance In Sheer Ivory Saree
Find out More