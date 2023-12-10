Bhumi Pednekar Exudes Elegance In Sheer Ivory Saree

By: Sachin T | December 10, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar has time and again proved how beautifully she can carry a saree at every given occasion
The actress once again made heads turn in a sheer ivory saree with a heavily embroidered halter neck blouse
She paired her saree with chunky gold and red earrings and a simple bracelet, keeping her look as classy as it gets
Bhumi carried herself with poise as she flaunted her perfect face card and the saree only enhanced her silhouette
She was seen carrying a tiny golden handbag, complementing her ivory and golden saree
Bhumi was all decked up to attend an event in the city on Saturday evening
She was honoured with an award by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
