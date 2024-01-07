WATCH: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Attends Bhasma Aarti At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Television's leading lady Rupali Ganguly, who has become a household name thanks to her daily soap Anupamaa, was seen attending the most reverred 'Bhasma Aarti' at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday morning.

The actress was seen immersed in devotion with her eyes closed and hands folded as the priests conducted the Bhasma Aarti in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Rupali was accompanied by some members of her team as well as her Anupamaa co-star Aashish Mehrotra, who played the role of her son Paritosh aka Toshu in the daily soap.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actor Rupali Ganguly attends the 'Bhasma Aarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/IBJbVBzWJm — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

Speaking to ANI, Rupali revealed that the first time she visited the Mahakaleshwar temple was back in 2020, and while she was praying at the main temple, she got a call to play the titular role in Anupamaa.

"Since then I always come here whenever I feel like it. Today's puja is so sacred that I am in tears. Jai Mahakal,' she said.

Bhasma Aarti is a special kind of prayer offered at the Mahakaleshwar temple in the 'Brahma Muhurta' every morning, which falls between 3:30 am to 5:30 am. During the ritual, the idol of Lord Shiva is worshipped with an offering of ashes.

It is said that whatever a devotee wishes for during the Bhasma Aarti gets fulfilled.

Speaking of Rupali, her show Anupamaa has been leading the TRP charts ever since its inception in 2020. The show has become a hit among the masses, with people relating to her character of a housewife, who sets out to create an independent identity for herself despite all odds.