'Don't Take Her As My Mother But...': Anupamaa's Aashish Mehrotra Opens Up On Bond With Rupali Ganguly

Contrary to their onscreen love-hate relationship, Aashish Mehrotra and Rupali Ganguly, who essay the characters of Toshu and Anupama in Star Plus' most loved show 'Anupamaa,' share a wonderful friendship offscreen, glimpses of which we often get to see during their appearances together and on their social media platforms too.

In a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, Aashish was quizzed about his bond with Rupali and the actor heaped praises on her. Talking about the same, Aashish stated that he does not take Rupali as his mother offscreen but as a very close friend. He says that they share a thick bond and that as soon as the shot is over, they go back to being friends again. Aashish said, ''It is a beautiful bond and our friendship is thick, I don't take her has my mother but rather as a very close friend, a close confidant. My performance and character is on one, which is just between action and cut. Once the shot is over, we are back to what we are and we share the same bond, love and affection.''

Aashish potrays the character of Toshu, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's son on the show. While the actor's character on the show is grey and is not very fond of his mother, needless to say, Aashish's fondness and respect towards Rupali offscreen is very evident.