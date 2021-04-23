'Anupamaa' actor Ashish Mehrotra's father passes away; Rupali Ganguly offers condolences

'Anupamaa' actor Ashish Mehrotra has penned down a heartbreaking note mourning the demise of his father.
Ashish, who plays the role of Toshu, took to Instagram on Thursday to share throwback pictures of himself with his father and wrote, "My happy face... spreading smile all around. And your jumping bhangra step...This is just how I want to keep you with me always papa...#papa #rip #prayers"
His co-star Rupali Ganguly took to the comments section to offer condolences and wrote, "May God give u strength to go thru this time."
Actor Anagla Bhosale commented, "Bhai stay strong, lots of strength."
Earlier on Thursday, Ashish Mehrotras had shared an emotional video and penned down a note for his father.
He wrote, "My uncomfortable hugging champ. You may have left me on the outside for the world but on the inside you are even more close & this more will never be enough. Our bodies may have parted ways but soul's will never. I am sorry for being selfish here...'Aap sirf mere papa ho.'"
"My lines to you... I know you haven't left me papa... Just... I wish I could just hold you like this and not let you go. My uncomfortable hugging champ. I love you. papa yaar. I just can't say this. Noo you are with me... sooo much.. left unsaid," he added.
Ashish had also tested positive for the novel coornavirus.
Earlier this month, the lead actors from 'Anupamaa' Rupali Ganguly and Paras Kalnawat had also tested positive for COVID-19.
