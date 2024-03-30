'Just For Fun We...': Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah REACTS To Viral Romantic Pics With Co-Star Aashish Mehrotra, Addresses Dating Rumours

Days after it was reported that television actors Aashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Shah are dating, the latter took to her official Instagram account on Saturday to clarify that the reports are not true. Aashish and Nidhi play the roles of husband and wife in the popular daily soap Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role.

On her Instagram story, Nidhi wrote, "To all my well wishers and members of the Media. Lately there has been news circulating about me and my co actor. The news is fake. Kindly double check with us or confirm the same before speculating."

The actress also informed a news portal that they are not dating each other. "There is no truth to such rumours. Some of us co-stars had gone out for dinner and have some fun time together. There, just for fun we took the picture as we play a couple on screen. There is no real-life romance between us. We are just really good friends," she told Hindustan Times.

Aashish and Nidhi's viral photos

A couple of days back, the actors caused a stir on social media after they shared romantic pictures of themselves enjoying a "private date night".

Aashish took to Instagram to share a couple of photos in which Nidhi can be seen leaning on his lap while the actor hugged her tight around the waist. "PRIVATE DATE NIGHT IN PUBLIC… Together we look like?" he captioned the photo, leaving their fans guessing.

However, soon after the photo surfaced, fans of the on-screen couple flooded the comments section of the post with messages advising they should get married in real life too.

Upon seeing hundreds of such comments under his post, Aashish edited his caption and wrote, "WE ARE NOT DATING GUYS…..💜💟 Chill karo…🙈🫶😅🙌 ……Together we look like?"

Aashish and Nidhi have been associated with Anupamaa ever since the show's inception in 2020. While Aashish plays the role of the son of the titular character, Anupamaa, Nidhi plays his wife and a strong-willed progressive woman.

Meanwhile, the current track has been focusing on the characters of Aashish and Nidhi, and their tumultuous life in the United States of America. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, Aurra Bhatnagar, Sukriti Kandpal and others.