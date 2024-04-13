Draped In The Hues Of Golden And Yellow, Rupali Ganguly Stuns In A Saree Worth ₹61.5K

By: Aanchal Choudhary | April 13, 2024
Rupali Ganguly extends 'Baisakhi wishes' to her fans and shares a few beautiful pictures
Popularly known and loved as Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly has gone ahead to be a house hold name.
The actress was seen attending the reception of Anand Pandit's daughter Aishwarya Pandit last night along with other popular faces from the film and television fraternity.
The actress was draped in a golden saree from Studio Bagechaa, a high end brand. The saree costs a whooping 61,500 rupees.
Rupali called yellow and gold her life colours as she shared these pictures on her Instagram handle.
Sharing these pictures on her Instagram handle, the actress wished her fans on the occasion of Baisakhi and wrote, ''My Life colours …Yellow and Gold 💛⭐️💫 Baisakhi di lakh lakh vadaiyaan.''
Currently the highest paid actress on television, Rupali was earlier known for iconic character 'Monisha' from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.
Currently, Rupali's show Anupamaa has gone ahead to break all records as it continues reigning supreme on the TRP charts.