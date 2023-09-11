AR Rahman Changes His X Bio After Receiving Hate For Chennai Concert Fiasco

Music maestro AR Rahman is making headlines for poor organisation of his Chennai concert. For those unversed, the Oscar award-winning musician held a concert at Adityaram Palace in Chennai on Sunday (September 10) which was attended by nearly 50,000 people.

However, fans expressed disappointment over mismanagement as women were harassed and children were separated from their folks. A lot of people were not able to attend the event despite booking tickets in advance.

Amid the concert row, several netizens pointed out that AR Rahman's bio on his official X account was changed.

While it read, "Grammy and Academy Award winning musician. Writer, Producer & Composer of the movie #99Songs," earlier, it now reads, "Tweets by Administrator." This means that his account is now handled by his team.

Meanwhile, reacting to the stampede-like situation during his concert, AR Rahman asked those booked tickets to drop a mail and the event organisers will respond to them. However, it is not clear if those who weren't able to attend the concert will get a refund.

"Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap🙏@BToSproductions @actcevents," his post on X read.

It has been reported that due to the concert, people were stuck in traffic for nearly two hours. Earlier today, the organisers, ACTC Events, also issued an apology over mismanagement.

Several users took to their social media accounts to slam AR Rahman and the concert organisers.

It may be noted that the concert was originally scheduled to take place on August 12, however, it was postponed due to bad weather.

