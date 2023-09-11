AR Rahman To Offer Refund To Fans Who Could Not Attend Chennai Concert Due To Overcrowding?

Oscar-winning music sensation AR Rahman performed for thousands of fans at a concert in Chennai on Sunday night, however, the experience was not as good and seamless as people would have wanted it to be. Those who attended the concert claimed that a stampede-like situation was created due to overcrowding and mismanagement at the venue.

Not just that, but several people also claimed that they could not even enter the venue due to the crowd, despite purchasing expensive tickets for the concert.

The organisers later issued an apology to fans who were left with a sour taste after the concert, and looks like, Rahman and his team has now decided to compensate those who could not attend the show despite having tickets.

AR Rahman to offer refund to fans?

As fans took to social media to slam the musician and his team for the experience, Rahman penned a note for upset concert-goers on his official Twitter handle.

"Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap," he tweeted.

However, he did not mention if the organisers will offer a refund or if they will present passes for another concert in the city.

'We are terribly disturbed': AR Rahman

Several photos and videos from the concert have gone viral on the internet in which people can be seen complaining that women were harassed and children were separated from their guardians due to the crowd. Many also complained of injuries.

Reacting to the fiasco, Rahman told The Hindu that he was not aware of the chaos that ensued in the audience while he was performing on stage, and got to know something was wrong only later.

"Right now, we are just terribly disturbed. Safety was the primary issue, especially because there were women and kids," he said, adding that he and his team has learnt a lesson from the incident, and will make sure such a thing will not be repeated in future.