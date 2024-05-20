 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Brings AbRam To Polling Booth As He Arrives To Vote With Family In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Brings AbRam To Polling Booth As He Arrives To Vote With Family In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Shah Rukh Khan's fans were reminded of the actor's powerful dialogue about voting from his 2023 film, Jawan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan manages to leave an impression, not just on-screen but off-screen as well, as the actor stepped out in Mumbai to cast votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 elections with his wife Gauri Khan, sons Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.

In the video, Shah Rukh was seen dressed in a black round-neck T-shirt, Gauri stunned in a white top, and Suhana looked absolutely beautiful in a blue and white printed kurta. Despite the sweltering Mumbai summers, Aryan opted for a white sweatshirt, completing the family's stylish ensemble.

Earlier, Shah Rukh took to his X and urged fans to vote, "As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country’s best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote," he tweeted.

Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Dharmendra, Rekha, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan, among others, were also seen at the polling booth as they arrived to cast their votes in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, soon after Shah Rukh arrived at the polling booth to vote, his fans were reminded of his powerful dialogue about voting from his 2023 film, Jawan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is yet to announce a new film, however, it has been said that he will be seen next in King, which is an action thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh and will also star Suhana Khan.

