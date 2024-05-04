Shah Rukh Khan Shares Update On His Next Film: 'Shooting Is In August, Felt I Can Rest A Little' (VIDEO)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he is going to start shooting for his next film in June 2024. Shah Rukh, who delivered hits like Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki in 2023, believes that he can 'rest a little' before resuming work on his upcoming projects.

During a conversation on Star Sports on Friday (May 3), Shah Rukh shared an update on his next project. The actor said, "I felt I can rest a little. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon, all of which required a lot of physical work. I told the Kolkata Knight Riders team that main matches ko aaunga this time. Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July... we plan in June, toh June se shuru ho jayegi. So, I would love to come to all the home matches because coming to Kolkata feels like coming home to me."

He added, "It's important for me to be here, so I don't schedule according to my work, but I try my best to be here for all the matches."

A video of his conversation has also been doing the rounds on social media. Take a look:

However, the actor has not revealed the name or other details about his upcoming project.

Meanwhile, not just Shah Rukh but his younger son AbRam Khan has also been stealing all the limelight with his cute antics during the IPL matches.

On the film front, Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screens with Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. If media reports are to be believed, the actor will next share screen space with his daughter, actress Suhana Khan, in King. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet.

After nearly five years, Shah Rukh returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in January 2023. The film went on to break several box office records, become one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. The film will have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Shah Rukh's character Pathaan.