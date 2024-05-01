Shah Rukh Khan Crashed Car On Don 2 Sets, Makers Faced ₹2.6 Crore Loss, Reveals Alyy Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2 co-star Alyy Khan recently in an interview recalled how the actor crashed the car on the sets of the movie, which caused the makers a loss of Rs 2.6 crore.

Talking about the incident, Alyy told Dawn News, Alyy that they were shooting a chase sequence in Berlin. "Shah Rukh is on the left, I’m on the right, Farhan Akhtar is hiding in the back seat so that he isn’t seen in the shot. On the bonnet, there are HMI lights and two large cameras. All in all, this is equipment worth €300,000 (Rs. 2.6 crore). Obviously, this has affected the car’s balance," he added.

The crash occurred during a chase sequence involving Priyanka Chopra. Further, Alyy added that SRK was very confident about his driving skills, and he was delivering the iconic Don line—'Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, naamumkin'hai'—and driving the car. Later, they decided to give it another try. Chopra pulled over, delivered his line, took off and turned left. The other stunt rammed directly into them.

"Immediately, Shah Rukh looked at me and asked if I was okay. I said I was fine. Everyone gathered around, checking if everything was okay. But there was a loss of €300,000 because the camera equipment had been damaged. Gone in a flash," added Alyy.

Don 2 was released in 2011. Recently, Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.