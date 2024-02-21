Emraan Hashmi Denies Playing Villain In Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's Don 3: 'Was Never Offered The Movie'

Recently, Farhan Akhtar announced Kiara Advani as the female lead of Don 3. This marks the actress' first on-screen collaboration with Ranveer Singh. Earlier, it was reported that Emraan Hashmi would be seen as an antagonist in Don 3; however, he has now denied the reports.

Taking to his Instagram story, Emraan wrote, "For the fans and journalists that are asking, "I was never a part of Don 3. Was never offered the movie."

Check it out:

Talking about Don 3, Ranveer has taken over from Shah Rukh Khan, who played the titular role in two Don movies, released in 2006 and 2011, respectively.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Meanwhile, the female lead of Don 3 has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, currently, Emraan is gearing up for the release of his web series Showtime, which is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 8 onwards. It stars Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Apart from Showtime, Emraan also has Adivi Sesh's G2, starring Banita Sandhu. It is the sequel to the 2018 Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial Goodachar. This marks the Tiger 3 actor's second Telugu film after OG alongside Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles.