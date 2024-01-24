Emraan Hashmi REACTS After Paparazzi Call Him Don 3's Villain (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Ever since Farhan Akhtar announced that Don 3 will star Ranveer Singh as the lead, fans have been wondering who will play the antagonist in it. Recently, there have been rumours doing the rounds stating that Emraan Hashmi will play the role of the villain in Don 3. However, the makers have yet to make an official announcement.

Amid this, on Wednesday, January 24, Emraan was spotted at the Excel Entertainment office in Mumbai. He was seen stepping out of his navy blue Mercedes-Maybach and posing for the paparazzi before entering the office. During which, the actor was called 'Don 3 villain.' Reacting to this, Hashmi smiled and gave a thumbs-up pose as he walked away.

Check out the video:

About Don 3

Talking about Don 3, Ranveer has taken over from Shah Rukh Khan, who played the titular role in two Don movies, released in 2006 and 2011, respectively. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Meanwhile, the female lead of Don 3 has not been announced yet.

Emraan Hashmi's work front

On the work front, Emraan was last seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the lead. He played the role of Aatish Rehman, ex-Deputy Director-General of ISI.