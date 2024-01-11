Emraan Hashmi Buys India's Most Expensive Rolls Royce Car Worth ₹12.25 Crore

By: Sachin T | January 11, 2024

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi gifted himself a swanky new car in the new year

Photos by Varinder Chawla

On Thursday, the actor was seen getting home his luxurious new Rolls Royce car

Emraan is now the proud owner of a Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge

The car is priced at a whopping Rs 12.25 crore, making it India's most expensive Rolls Royce

The jet black car was seen getting delivered at his residence in Mumbai, and Emraan's fans cannot wait to see the actor drive the car around

Emraan got inducted into the coveted YRF spy universe in 2023 with Salman Khan's Tiger 3

In Tiger 3, Emraan featured in a never-seen-before avatar as he played the main antagonist and locked horns with Salman Khan

