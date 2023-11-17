 Emraan Hashmi Expresses Regret For Controversial Remarks Made During Koffee With Karan S4, Says: I Just Wanted To Win The Hamper
The actor was accused of making snarky remarks against the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mallika Sherawat and Shraddha Kapoor

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
article-image

Emraan Hashmi might have lived with the tag of Bollywood's serial kisser for several years, but one thing that remains undisputed about him is his ability to steer away from controversies. The actor's filmography might boast of far and few roles worth remembering including films like The Dirty Picture, Shanghai and recently Selfiee and Tiger 3, but his fan following has remained staunchly loyal to him.

With the success of Tiger 3 ushering in new possibilities for the actor, Emraan has been engaging with the media and the audience.

In a recent interaction, the actor was asked to reflect upon his uncomfortable opinions made during the rapid fire round on Koffee With Karan S4, when the actor made his debut on the couch alongside uncle and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

