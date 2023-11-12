Tiger 3 Twitter Review: Fans Declare Salman-Katrina Film As Watchable, Reserve Special Praise For Emraan Hashmi

Diwali 2023 is here and Salman Khan has decided to offer a special treat with the release of Tiger 3 for his fans. Replete with action-packed thrills and promising a noteworthy extension to the YRF Spy Universe following the events of the earlier Tiger films, War and Pathaan, the film sees Salman return as Tiger and Katrina reprise her role as Zoya.
However, it's with the addition of Emraan Hashmi as disgraced officer Aatish Rehman, who returns with a vengeance to wreck havoc in Tiger and Zoya's lives, that is finding massive appreciation from the audience.
Taking to Twitter, several fans have heaped praises on Hashmi for his character.
Tiger 3 Twitter Reviews
Social media on Sunday morning has been abuzz with everyone lending their first impressions on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. But with Hashmi winning over the audiences collectively, one user has written, "#Tiger3Review "DIWALI DHAMAKA " Action blocks are looking wow. #EmraanHashmi proved his ability yet again and how Salman×#Srk combination scene is enough to justify ur ticket price Katrina
1st half -Buildup and slow
2nd half -ROAR 🧨
#ManeeshSharma gets it right.
Another user said, "ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #SalmanKhan ate the show 100%. The screenplay keeps u hooked with the perfect storyline from very 1st min till end. Best Salman Khan entry in history GOOSEBUMPS GUARANTEED! #EmraanHashmi phenomenal villain, never seen before like action. #KatrinaKaif on fire mode. #Tiger3 is the best spy & action film in Indian cinema."
Hailing Emraan's performance as excellent in the film, another user commented, "The best movie of #SalmanKhan career, Bhaijan yet again proves his mettle and Delivered Terrifice Performance in #Tiger3 shattering all previous records. A Must WATCH #Tiger3Review #EmraanHashmi did excellent performance as well #KatrinaKaif is the beauty of the Film !!"
Check out more reviews below:
Tiger 3 Craze Takes Over
Meanwhile, fan reactions from across the country is witnessing theatres erupt in song and dance as and when Salman and Katrina appear together on-screen. Look at some of the fans scenes below from different Indian cities.
Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 has been written and produced by Aditya Chopra