Tiger 3 Twitter Review: Fans Declare Salman-Katrina Film As Watchable, Reserve Special Praise For Emraan Hashmi

Diwali 2023 is here and Salman Khan has decided to offer a special treat with the release of Tiger 3 for his fans. Replete with action-packed thrills and promising a noteworthy extension to the YRF Spy Universe following the events of the earlier Tiger films, War and Pathaan, the film sees Salman return as Tiger and Katrina reprise her role as Zoya.

However, it's with the addition of Emraan Hashmi as disgraced officer Aatish Rehman, who returns with a vengeance to wreck havoc in Tiger and Zoya's lives, that is finding massive appreciation from the audience.

Taking to Twitter, several fans have heaped praises on Hashmi for his character.

Tiger 3 Twitter Reviews

Social media on Sunday morning has been abuzz with everyone lending their first impressions on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. But with Hashmi winning over the audiences collectively, one user has written, "#Tiger3Review "DIWALI DHAMAKA " Action blocks are looking wow. #EmraanHashmi proved his ability yet again and how Salman×#Srk combination scene is enough to justify ur ticket price Katrina

#ManeeshSharma gets it… pic.twitter.com/mHshV6CxB2 — Satya Sanket (@satyasanket) November 12, 2023

Another user said, "ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #SalmanKhan ate the show 100%. The screenplay keeps u hooked with the perfect storyline from very 1st min till end. Best Salman Khan entry in history GOOSEBUMPS GUARANTEED! #EmraanHashmi phenomenal villain, never seen before like action. #KatrinaKaif on fire mode. #Tiger3 is the best spy & action film in Indian cinema."

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #SalmanKhan ate the show 100%. The screenplay keeps u hooked with the perfect storyline from very 1st min till end. Best Salman Khan entry in history GOOSEBUMPS GUARANTEED! #EmraanHashmi phenomenal villain, never seen before… pic.twitter.com/i5Thpx2B6e — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) November 12, 2023

Hailing Emraan's performance as excellent in the film, another user commented, "The best movie of #SalmanKhan career, Bhaijan yet again proves his mettle and Delivered Terrifice Performance in #Tiger3 shattering all previous records. A Must WATCH #Tiger3Review #EmraanHashmi did excellent performance as well #KatrinaKaif is the beauty of the Film !!"

The best movie of #SalmanKhan career, Bhaijan yet again proves his mettle and Delivered Terrifice Performance in #Tiger3 shattering all previous records. A Must WATCH #Tiger3Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#EmraanHashmi did excellent performance as well #KatrinaKaif is the beauty of the Film !! — Shahid (@Shahid09674659) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review : MEGA B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R 💥



This movie perfectly illustrates how Mighty #SalmanKhan should be presented onscreen using his screen presence.



Top notch action sequences and real location made it even more enjoyable.#EmraanHashmi is the best villain in SPY… pic.twitter.com/Lka2JK3EfG — Kalpesh (@KalpeshTweets) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review till interval gripping storytelling 🔥🔥. #SalmanKhan's screen presence is stunning. You can feel बोरियत in some phases. #EmraanHashmi is the show stellar 👍👍. #KumudMishra entertained us in his small screen presence. Let's hope the best after interval 🤞#Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/g3NuMTKCr9 — Nigam Prasad Behera (@NigamMahi73) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3 is more of a political rift between two countries and how they make peace with it.#EmraanHashmi is undisputedly the best character and performer in the movie.The venture just could not maintain the high adrenaline in me that I had with #SalmanKhan's electrifying intro. pic.twitter.com/8Nqfkq3ct5 — ~पार्थ (@iparthg21) November 12, 2023

Tiger 3 Craze Takes Over

Meanwhile, fan reactions from across the country is witnessing theatres erupt in song and dance as and when Salman and Katrina appear together on-screen. Look at some of the fans scenes below from different Indian cities.

Bhai yeh theatre hai ya stadium 🔥🔥😂😂 dil khush ho geya yaar yeh bas salman bhai ki movie me eh ho skta bas 🔥🔥🔥#SalmanKhan #Tiger3Review #EmraanHashmi #KatrinaKaif #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/ADlEbE7F9W — Ganna Bacha( Tiger3)🚩ॐ (@ekamsidheart) November 12, 2023

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 has been written and produced by Aditya Chopra