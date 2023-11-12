Tiger 3: Indian National Anthem Gets Played In Pakistan, Fan Says 'Only Salman Khan Could Pull This Off'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 released in theatres on Sunday, on the festive occasion of Diwali, and social media is flooded with early reviews from critics as well as the audience. The release of Tiger 3 is no less than a festival for fans of Salman. Also starring Emraan Hashmi, the Maneesh Sharma-directorial is garnering mixed reviews and fans have flooded social media with their favourite scenes and clips from the action-entertainer.

Fans who watch Tiger 3 will witness pride and happiness as the National Anthem of India plays twice during the duration of the film. Of course, the first instance is right at the start of the film before the beginning credits roll. It's the second instance which adds the icing on the cake. Without giving away much, the National Anthem is played on Pakistani soil by little children of Pakistani national, as a mark of respect to the bravery and courage displayed by Tiger and Zoya (Salman and Katrina's characters) towards the climax of the film.

The scene has been shared by a fan on social media platform X with the caption, "Goosebumps! Indian national anthem played in Pakistan during in Tiger 3. Only Salman Khan could pull this off."

Another fan called the scene one of the highlights of the film.

Say wallah the whole cinema stood up for Indian national anthem for Tiger 3.. This can’t be real 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/q3j7gn1at6 — Zee (@Officia1Zee) November 11, 2023

In the film, Salman plays India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 released on the big screens in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 12.

