 Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan Makes Power-Packed Cameo As Pathaan In Salman Khan's Film; Netizens Call It The 'Best Scene' (WATCH)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 08:59 AM IST
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali 2023 on Sunday and fans have flooded social media platforms with their reviews after watching early morning shows of the action-entertainer. The movie, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is receiving phenomenal response from the audience. Well, not only Salman but fans of Shah Rukh Khan are also in for a treat as Tiger 3 features a special power-packed cameo by Pathaan.

The initial reviews for Tiger 3 have confirmed Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed cameo in the film. Shah Rukh reprises his role of RAW agent Pathaan. Several clips of Tiger and Pathaan's action scenes have been doing the rounds on social media.

The leaked video clip shows a scene where Salman, portraying Tiger, finds himself surrounded by soldiers pointing their guns at him. Tiger looks helpless but at the very next moment, a cricket ball disrupts the scene, accompanied by the energetic track Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the film Pathaan.

Shah Rukh then makes a grand entry via a ropeway. The scene shows a moment of mutual understanding and smirking between Tiger and Pathaan before Shah Rukh lifts Salman into the aerial tram.

Needless to mention, netizens could not keep calm over SRK's cameo in the film. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

In the film, Salman plays India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 released on the big screens in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 12.

Salman Khan Requests Fans To Protect Tiger 3 Spoilers: 'We Are Counting On You'
