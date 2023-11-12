Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan Makes Power-Packed Cameo As Pathaan In Salman Khan's Film; Netizens Call It The 'Best Scene' (WATCH)

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali 2023 on Sunday and fans have flooded social media platforms with their reviews after watching early morning shows of the action-entertainer. The movie, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is receiving phenomenal response from the audience. Well, not only Salman but fans of Shah Rukh Khan are also in for a treat as Tiger 3 features a special power-packed cameo by Pathaan.

The initial reviews for Tiger 3 have confirmed Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed cameo in the film. Shah Rukh reprises his role of RAW agent Pathaan. Several clips of Tiger and Pathaan's action scenes have been doing the rounds on social media.

When Jhoome Jo Pathaan Playing on Screen Salman khan Thinking :- Abbu Aa rhe he 🤭#Pathaan #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/kTO16JjuzO — Vikki Indori (@Mo61460761Vicky) November 12, 2023

The leaked video clip shows a scene where Salman, portraying Tiger, finds himself surrounded by soldiers pointing their guns at him. Tiger looks helpless but at the very next moment, a cricket ball disrupts the scene, accompanied by the energetic track Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the film Pathaan.

Shah Rukh then makes a grand entry via a ropeway. The scene shows a moment of mutual understanding and smirking between Tiger and Pathaan before Shah Rukh lifts Salman into the aerial tram.

Needless to mention, netizens could not keep calm over SRK's cameo in the film. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

#ShahRukhKhan 's Entry Scene In #Tiger3 Is One Of The Best In Cameo Scenes ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(5/5)



⭐Their Bond Is Pure Heart ❤️❤️❤️



⭐Shahrukh and Salman Are The Biggest Superstars Of Indian Cinema 🔥🔥🔥



⭐#ManeeshSharma Used Shahrukh's Cameo Is Outstandingly 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥… — Rrajesh Baghel (@imbaghelrajesh) November 12, 2023

In the film, Salman plays India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 released on the big screens in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 12.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)