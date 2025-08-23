 Govinda's Manager Defends Actor Amid Cheating Reports With Sunita Ahuja: 'Yeh Sab Mudde Past Ki Hai, Koi Divorce Nahi Hone Wala'
Govinda's manager denied divorce rumours, saying reports of Sunita Ahuja filing for separation were exaggerated. Reacting to her petition citing adultery, cruelty and desertion, Shashi said, "Govinda jaisa insaan kisi par haath nahin utha sakta… yeh sab purani kahaniyan hain.” He added, “Koi divorce nahi hone waala hai… they remain together, focusing on their family."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Bollywood couple Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are once again hitting the headlines after a recent report claimed that Sunita filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, accusing the actor of 'cheating' and 'cruelty.' While the two have remained tight-lipped about the rumours, Govinda's manager has reacted to the shocking allegations and defended the actor.

Govinda's manager Shashi told Hindustan Times that every couple goes through minor disagreements and that these are old matters, which some people and the media are now trying to sensationalise for their own benefit.

Reacting to Sunita's accusations, after she filed for divorce under Section 13(1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds. Shashi said, "Govinda jaisa insaan kisi par haath nahin utha sakta, chilla nahin sakta toh yeh cruelty jaise claims aa kaha se rahe hain. I have worked closely with him aur woh insan bilkul aisa nahin hai jaisi image unki ab banai jaa rahi hai. Yeh sab mudde past ki kahaniya hai jinn par dono miya biwi- sath mein kaam bhi kar rahe hai."

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja Focusing On Their Kids

Shashi admitted that Govinda did not appear in court, but added that, contrary to reports claiming Sunita’s regular presence, she too did not appear except once to file the case. He further stated that Sunita loves Govinda deeply and that the two will remain together.

"Koi divorce nahi hone waala hai. They are focusing on their kids' (Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja) career-marriages, instead of this negativity," he added.

Shashi said that by invoking such serious sections against Govinda, minor issues are only being unnecessarily exaggerated and spoiling their relationship.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on March 11, 1987.

