 Amid Divorce Reports, Sunita Ahuja Reveals She Married Govinda Because Of Dharmendra, Calls Sholay Actor Her 'Teenage Crush'
Sunita Ahuja's revelation has come amid reports stating that she had filed for divorce from Govinda in December 2024. According to a report in Hauterrfly, Sunita filed the case under Section 13(1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds for divorce

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
Bollywood actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently revealed her teenage crush and the reason she fell for the superstar. In one of her latest interviews amid reports of divorce, Sunita admitted that she married Govinda because he looked like veteran actor Dharmendra.

When asked about her teenage crush during a conversation with Eat Travel Repeat, Sunita instantly named "Dharam ji." She shared, "Mujhe baaki pasand nahi koi bhi, but now I am very fond of Shah Rukh Khan. I like him, he's a gentleman. But when I was a teenager, I used to like only Dharam ji. Maine Govinda se shaadi hi isliye ki because he resembles Dharam ji. Dono Punjabi hai."

She further recalled how Govinda once played a role inspired by Dharmendra in the film Sandwich, where his acting reminded her of the veteran actor. Sunita revealed that she even confessed to Dharmendra himself, saying, "I once told Dharam ji also ki maine shaadi isliye ki isse kyunki ye thoda thoda aapke jaisa dikhta tha."

Sunita's revelation has come amid reports stating that she had filed for divorce from Govinda in December 2024. According to a report in Hauterrfly, Sunita filed the case under Section 13(1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds for divorce.

While Govinda has not reacted to the recent reports yet, his manager told Hindustan Times that no divorce is happening and that the couple is foccusing on their kids.

Sunita and Govinda tied the knot in 1987 and have been together for over three decades, sharing two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.

Despite Govinda's hectic career and frequent link-up rumours over the years, Sunita has often stood by him.

