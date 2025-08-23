Mouni Roy SLAMS Troll Telling Her To 'Choose Better Surgeon' Amid 'Botched' Plastic Surgery Claims: 'Do Something Worthwhile With Your Life'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy, who has often faced criticism over plastic surgery rumours, hit back at a troll on social media who told her she should have 'chosen a better surgeon'. This comes after she grabbed eyeballs at the trailer launch of her film The Bhootnii, where she appeared rather different from her usual self. While some speculated that she had undergone a lip job, others claimed she went under the knife to enhance her forehead, but the procedure allegedly went wrong.

Mouni Roy Hits Back At Troll Over 'Better Surgeon' Remark

In one of Mouni Roy’s recent posts, a troll commented, "Truth is bitter! You gotta gulp that down your throat, no matter who you are! Your surgeries have put you in a very poor spot. Since you are a public figure, you gotta accept what comes with it! The good and mostly the bad! You should have chosen a better surgeon!"

The actress did not hold back and clapped back at the user, saying, "Do something worthwhile with your life. Be on socials to give away love and speak about your work. Not worth it otherwise. If you know, you know. P.s no abbreviations x good bye."

Check it out:



While Mouni's befitting reply While Mouni’s befitting reply went viral on social media, the troll’s original comment was later deleted.viral on social media, the original comment by the troll was deleted.

Mouni Roy On Trolling Over 'Botched' Plastic Surgery Claims

Earlier this year, during a public event, Mouni was asked about the 'botched plastic surgery' speculations surrounding her. She calmly responded that she remains unfazed by such chatter.

She said, "Kuch nahin (nothing). Dekhti hi nahi (I don’t read those comments. Let everyone do their job jobI do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others and if you find happiness in that so be it."

Mouni Roy Work Front

On the work front, Mouni was recently seen in the thriller series Salakaar, which premiered on JioHotstar on August 8.

The show also starred Naveen Kasturia, Mukesh Rishi, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ashwath Bhatt, and Surya Sharma.