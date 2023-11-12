Tiger 3 Review: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Is An Entertaining Actioner That Works In Parts

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Simran, Ridhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Anant Vidhaat, Ranvir Shorey

Where: Running in cinemas

Rating: 2.5 stars

The story follows the sequence of events from Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. A sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3 marks the fifth installment in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. The official synopsis of the film reads, 'Tiger and Zoya are back but this time they are back to save their country and their family'. Obviously, it is personal, this time.

The story begins on a thrilling note as Tiger (Salman Khan) returns as a RA & W agent with a new task in hand and a new nemesis in Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi). Tiger and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) unwillingly participate in a dangerous mission in order to secure their son from Aatish's evil intentions. In the bargain, they are at the risk of losing everything dear to them including their professional integrity. While the stakes get personal, the prospects are likely to affect talks of peace between warring neighbours India and Pakistan.

Promising a Diwali bonanza, Tiger 3 benefits from the surprise cameo offered by Shah Rukh Khan, which is likely to send the loyal fanbases of both actors into a frenzy. Featuring jaw-dropping action sequences, their scenes will elicit loud cheers and whistles at the screens.

Key moments featuring Tiger's vulnerability and pain where he feels suspicious towards his wife Zoya is an unusual departure for Salman. It has been a while since fans of the actor have seen him break down and cry. While the actor's swagger and well-performed action sequences will keep the audiences glued to the silver screen, Salman could invest more emotion and efforts to deliver an impactful performance. Katrina needs to work upon her dialogue delivery and her ability to evoke an emotion, both which were clearly missing in the film. Emraan is surprisingly refreshing as the antagonist and his shirtless scene which allows him to flaunt his well-toned six-pack abs, will leave the audience speechless. The rest of the supporting cast have ably performed their parts as per the briefs allotted.

However, director Maneesh Sharma seems to have borrowed a leaf or two from how Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar have helmed their earlier respective Tiger films. While the action sequences are at par with how other films in the YRF Spy Universe have been designed, a sense of freshness and newness is lacking. Needless to add that YRF has always been known for offering landmark VFX to their films, which in the case of Tiger 3 remains. Given the fast paced editing and meticulous camera work, each action sequence is the highlight of the film. The music by Pritam does possess enough scope in the larger narrative.

In its eventuality, Tiger 3 is an average entertaining actioner that will end up pulling the crowds to the theatres, this festive weekend.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)