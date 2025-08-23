Raza Murad Death Hoax: Actor Files Police Complaint In Mumbai, Says 'Tired Of Telling People I'm Alive, Culprit Should Be Punished'

Veteran actor Raza Murad has lodged an official complaint at Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station after a false social media post claimed that he had passed away. The fabricated post, which even carried his date of birth and a fake “date of death,” left the actor shaken and compelled him to issue multiple clarifications.

Speaking to ANI, Murad expressed his distress over the matter. “There are some people who, for reasons I don’t understand, seem bothered by my existence. They posted about my death and even offered condolences. They wrote that I had worked for many years, but now no one is there to remember me. They even mentioned my birthday and a fake date of death in that post. This is a very serious matter,” he said.

The veteran actor revealed that the incident drained him emotionally as he had to repeatedly assure friends, colleagues, and fans that he is alive. “My throat, tongue, and lips have dried up from telling people that I am alive. This false news has spread everywhere. I am getting calls and messages from across the world. People are even sending me copies of the post,” he added.

ACtor condemns mindset of culprit

Calling the hoax both “hurtful” and “shameful,” Murad condemned the mindset of the person behind it. “Whoever has done this must have a very bad mentality. He appears to be a very small person, someone who has never accomplished anything significant in his life. That is why he enjoys doing such cheap things,” the actor remarked.

VIDEO | Indian actor Raza Murad, on rumours of his death, says, "Someone uploaded on social media that I had passed away. This was fake news... Such people have a very narrow mindset and don’t want anyone to do well in life. I am not going to ignore this anymore. People misuse… pic.twitter.com/Lut0wyAUPl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 22, 2025

Murad confirmed that the police have taken his complaint seriously and assured him of strict action. “They have accepted my complaint and are filing an FIR. They assured me that they will get to the bottom of this and catch the person responsible. Legal action will be taken against him,” he said.

The actor also urged authorities to set a precedent so such malicious rumours don’t continue to plague public figures. “This should stop now. It is not only about me. Celebrities are often declared dead while they are still alive. This is wrong, and whoever does this should be punished,” he added.

Raza Murad’s Bollywood journey

Raza Murad, known for his commanding screen presence and deep baritone voice, has had a remarkable career spanning over five decades in Hindi cinema. Beginning in the early 1970s, he carved a niche for himself by portraying memorable villains, character roles, and authoritative figures in films across genres.

From classics like Prem Rog and Ram Teri Ganga Maili to popular blockbusters such as Khudgarz, Tridev, Mohra, and Padmaavat, his versatility has made him one of Bollywood’s most recognisable faces.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Murad is admired not only for his acting but also for his contribution to shaping impactful supporting roles that left lasting impressions on audiences.