The Night Manager S2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Tom Hiddleston Starrer Spy Thriller

The Night Manager is a spy thriller series starring Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. The Night Manager, is finally arriving with season 2, which is set to be released in January 2026. This suspense thriller series will see the return of Jonathan Pine as the night manager at a Cairo hotel, where he will be enlisted to thwart a plot to destabilise a country. Additionally, he will be tasked with infiltrating an arms operation that encompasses unlawful trading and additional activities.

The Night Manager Season 2: Streaming details

The Night Manager Season 2 is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from January 11, 2025. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series and wrote, "Some returns are worth the wait. Watch the new season of The Night Manager starting January 11." The series is based on themes of espionage, arms dealing, morality, loyalty, and betrayal, focusing on the blurred lines between good and evil.

Storyline

The Night Manager follows Jonathan Pine, an ex-soldier employed as a night manager in a hotel, who is enlisted by intelligence officer Angela Burr to secretly infiltrate the close circle of Richard Roper, a charismatic yet merciless international arms dealer, in order to dismantle his illicit weapons operation and seek justice for the murder of a woman linked to Roper in Cairo. Pine assumes the role of a criminal, embedding himself in Roper's opulent world and drawing nearer to his enterprise and partner Jed, all the while facing peril, treachery, and a tangled network of international intrigue and espionage.

Cast and characters

The series features Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie as Alexander Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, David Harewood as Joel Steadman, and Michael Nardone as Frisky, among others. The series is written by David Farr. Victor Reyes has composed the music for the series. Rob Bullock has produced the series under the banner of The Ink Factory, Demarest Films and Amazon MGM Studios.