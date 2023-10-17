Emraan Hashmi On His Tiger 3 Character Being Kept Under Wraps: 'Was Dying To Tell People About It'

Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to return to the big screens as the antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited Tiger 3. The makers treated his fans with a glimpse of his character in the intriguing trailer which was officially unveiled on Monday.

On Tuesday, Emraan unveiled his poster from Tiger 3 and introduced his character Aatish. For those unversed, producer Aditya Chopra had kept Emraan's presence in Tiger 3 as a secret as the actor is the biggest surprise of YRF Spy Universe’s latest offering.

Emraan will be seen as a cold-blooded nemesis of Salman Khan aka Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. He is a wily character, whom Emraan describes as 'cerebral, his mind is his greatest weapon and he also wields immense power over authorities across countries.' The actor added that Aatish is fuelled by rage and will go to any length to 'finish' Tiger and his family.

Emraan also revealed why his character was kept under wraps. "The anti-heroes of the YRF Spy Universe have been the trump cards. They hit you hard by surprise and Aditya Chopra was clear that he wanted my character to also catch people by surprise. So, an elaborate plan was made to keep me under wraps," he said.

Emraan added, "I was dying to tell people about Tiger 3 but couldn’t, knowing very well that the pay off would be immense when my character is unveiled to the people. The decision was clear to bring the anti-hero to spotlight with the trailer of Tiger 3 and I’m happy that people are loving my menacing turn."

Emraan believes that villains make for memorable roles that people fondly remember for a long time.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this Diwali, November 12, Sunday.

