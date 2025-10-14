'Politics Is Most Underpaid Job Ever': Kangana Ranaut Supports Suresh Gopi's Offer To Resign As Union Minister & Return To Acting

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacted to actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi wanting to quit his ministerial post and return to films. Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday (October 14), Kangana said that politicians, who are working for the welfare of the people, should be allowed to continue their other professions as well, if any.

The Queen actress wrote, "Politics is very harsh profession and most underpaid job ever. There are too many expenses and artists are ridiculed and judged if they give time to their own profession also."

Kangana added, "Like this no honest achiever would want to work for the welfare of people, people need to change their perception of working professionals in the field of politics. We should be allowed to work for our respective professions even if we hold office or important portfolios (sic)."

Addressing party workers at an event recently, Suresh Gopi said, "I am saying here with sincerity that Sadanandan Master should be made a (Union) minister after removing me. I believe that it will become a new chapter in the political history of Kerala," he said.

"I never wanted to be a minister by quitting my film career," he added, according to a report in PTI, and also stated that his income has decreased in recent times.

He is currently serving as the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism.

Kangana is currently serving as an MP in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. She is also balancing her film career.

On the film front, Kangana was last seen in her pet project, Emergency, which also marked her directorial debut. In the film, she played the role of late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

She is officially crossing over to Hollywood, with her first leading role in the upcoming horror drama Blessed Be The Evil.

Kangana will also be seen in a psychological thriller which also stars R Madhavan in the lead role. The actress also has a film titled Bharat Bhagya Vidhata lined up, but it is yet to go on the floors. There have been reports of Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3, however, nothing has been officially announced about the movie.