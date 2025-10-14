Punjabi Singer Khan Saab Cries Inconsolably While Lending Shoulder To His Father's Mortal Remains; Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

Photo Via Instagram

In a shocking turn of events, Punjabi singer Khan Saab’s father, Iqbal Muhammad, passed away on Monday, October 13, at the age of 63. Reports suggest that he suffered a fatal heart attack. This heartbreaking news comes just weeks after the loss of his mother, Salma Parveen, who passed away on September 25, 2025.

Punjabi Singer Khan Saab's Father Passes Away

Iqbal’s funeral is being held today in their ancestral village, Bhandal Dona, in Punjab. Several heartbreaking visuals have surfaced online, showing Khan Saab crying inconsolably as he lent his shoulder to his father's mortal remains. The singer, surrounded by close family members and well-wishers, was visibly devastated by the loss.

The mortal remains were brought from the hospital for the last rites, with a large number of villagers and fans gathering to pay their final respects.

Check out the video:

Punjabi actress Sara Gurpal penned an emotional tribute on her social media handle. She wrote, "RIP uncle ji …….aunty ji. Khan… I'm so so so sorry @realkhansaab, Sachi Dassa, I have no words to explain how I’m feeling right now. It’s too sad… Main bahut, bahut upset te disheartened aa. I wish I could really understand your pain…Rabba aa Bhaut Galat ho gya !!! Huni Uncle ji nu keha c Dyan rakheo tusi hi o sab Kujh khan layi hun …Rabb hausla dave aahi keh skdi aa.. ess toh Wada koi Dukh ni! Hath kamb re aa likhde hoye #RIP Uncle ji … #RIP Aunty ji."

Singer Jazzy B wrote, "Ah khabar sunn key bahut eh Dil Dukhia Halle thoda cher pehla khan sahb di maa ohnu shad keh chel gai tey hun bapu b mai tera dard samaj sakda shote veer I lost my mom and dad years ago. menu pata tu apney maa bap nu kina pyar karda see tey ohna di khushi which eh teri khushi see."

"Waheguru ji aggey ardass ah tenu Malak strong banavey eh Bhaana mannan lai. I’m so sorry bro for you lost bro," added the singer.