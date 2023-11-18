Emraan Hashmi At Tiger 3 Success Meet: There Is Nothing Pretentious About Salman Khan

At the success meet of Tiger 3, Emraan heaped praises on his co-star Salman Khan and shared details about his experience of working with the 58-year old actor.

The 44-year old actor reveals, "I think everybody knows about Salman and I was expecting just that. I think Salman is a co-actor. What you see is what you get. There is nothing pretentious about him. He leaves you at ease. My first scene was with him which had a long monologue. It was very easy working with him, because we vibe well, we gel well. I'm very fond of him and it shows. It doesn't show actually during the film (he laughs)."

While engaging with fan questions at the success meet, Salman had joked that if Emraan wasn't playing a negative character, he would've had a kissing scene in the film.

To quote the actor, he said, "Logo ki badolat kuch karna nahi pad raha hai screen par. Jaisa hu waisa hi chala jata hu. To jitna action kar sakte hain use thoda sa badhaye jao, jitna romance kar sakte ho use thoda sa kam karo taki family wale parivaar wale jake dekhe. Ab Katrina hai iss picture mein to thoda romance to banta hi hai Zoya ke saath. Aur agar Emraan ka role Aatish ka nahi hota, toh main aapko guarantee ke saath kehta hoon ki yeh zaroor ho jata (I don't have to do anything because of people. However I am, I come and go. I do more action and less romance so that families can go and watch movies. Katrina is in the film so a little romance is okay. If Emraan was not playing Aatish, then I guarantee you that this would have happened.)"

Salman then fakes to kiss Emraan as both his co-stars look visibly embarrased.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 released across the globe on the day of Diwali. Defying the myth that the release day chosen was a weak day for business, the film defied all odds to secure a global collection of Rs. 300 crores.