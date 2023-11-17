Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi Make First Public Appearance Together At Tiger 3 Success Meet

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2023

For the first time, since the release of the film, the cast of Tiger 3 were spotted together at a fan event in Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi were seen greeting with fans and thanking them for making their Diwali release, a blockbuster success

Salman turned up in a purple sweatshirt paired with denims

Katrina looked dainty and pretty in a floral printed, Alessandra Rich mini dress

Emraan kept it rather simple in a smokey grey polo tee paired with chino trousers

In a candid moment, Salman was seen draping his Tiger scarf around Katrina

The duo also shook a leg for their fans on the film's song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 released in cinemas on November 12 and has garnered close to ₹300 crores worldwide

