Salman Khan Thanks Audience As Tiger 3 Crosses ₹300 Crore Worldwide: 'Have Put My Body On Line Every Time'

After much anticipation by loyal fans of Salman Khan's Tiger franchise, Tiger 3 hit the theatres on Diwali and the film has now entered the Rs 300 crore club worldwide.

In India, the film has minted Rs 188.25 crore, and the superstar has now thanked his fans for their continuous support.

Salman said, “I have immense pride in being an action hero and I’m fortunate that people have loved me in this avatar in so many films. It feels great to taste success again and again with this genre because it is not an easy genre of cinema to please people with. You have to constantly reinvent and give audiences something new that they haven’t seen with each action film.”

Expressing how special the franchise has been for him, Salman added, “So, I’m grateful for the love that they have showered on me over the years and also for the love that they have given to my Tiger franchise! I have played the role of super-spy Tiger three times now. So, this appreciation feels like a hattrick of success for me."

He went on to say, "It is a character for which I have put my body on the line every single time. I have actually given it my all. So, the success of these films are also very personal to me.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is running successfully in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

