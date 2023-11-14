Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi & Other Actors' Fees REVEALED

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2023

Made at an estimated budget of ₹300 crores, this is how much the actors of Tiger 3 are being remunerated

Salman Khan, who plays RAW agent Avinash Rathore aka Tiger, is charging ₹100 crores

Katrina Kaif, who plays ISI agent Zoya Nazzar is being paid ₹10 crores

Emraan Hashmi, who plays court-martialed army officer Aatish Rehman, is being paid ₹2.5 crores

Veteran actress/filmmaker Revathi, who plays RAW Chief Maithili Menon is being paid ₹35 lakhs

Ranvir Shorey, who is seen in a brief special appearance as Tiger's agent friend Gopi Nair, is charging ₹50 lakhs

Ridhi Dogra, who had a blink-and-miss appearance as Aatish's wife Shaheen in the film, is being given ₹30 lakhs for her role

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 released in cinemas, this Diwali on November 12

Thanks For Reading!

'This Is Dangerous': Salman Khan REACTS To Fans Bursting Firecrackers Inside Cinema Hall During...
Find out More