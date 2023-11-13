'This Is Dangerous': Salman Khan REACTS To Fans Bursting Firecrackers Inside Cinema Hall During Tiger 3 Screening

On November 12, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was released. The actor's fans were seen bursting firecrackers inside a theatre in Malegaon, Maharashtra, as they watched the movie.

Just a while back, on November 12, Salman reacted and tweeted, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

A shocking video from inside the cinema hall has been doing rounds on the internet and it has drawn flak by many.

The incident has caught the eyes of the police and an FIR was registered under Section 112 in Chavani police station in the case and two people were detained as well for bursting firecrackers during Tiger 3's screening.

Tiger 3 has minted a gross ₹44.5 crore on day 1 in India. With this, the film has become the highest-grossing Diwali Day in the history of Hindi cinema.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 wase released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The movie also features Revathi, Ashutosh Rana, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra and Ranvir Shorey.

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai.

This is not the first time that this incident has happened; earlier as well, fans burst crackers in a cinema hall during the release of Antim: The Final Truth, and it caught Salman's attention.

