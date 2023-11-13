 Tiger 3: Chaos Inside Cinema Hall As Salman Khan Fans Burst Firecrackers (WATCH) 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTiger 3: Chaos Inside Cinema Hall As Salman Khan Fans Burst Firecrackers (WATCH) 

Tiger 3: Chaos Inside Cinema Hall As Salman Khan Fans Burst Firecrackers (WATCH) 

Chaos ensued as the audience ran for safety, amid rockets launching and lighting up the surroundings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Tiger 3: Chaos Inside Cinema Hall As Salman Khan Fans Burst Firecrackers (WATCH)  |

Bollywood icon Salman Khan makes a triumphant return with Tiger 3, which premiered on the festive occasion of Diwali. Movie theaters nationwide experienced a surge in enthusiastic fans, eager to witness their beloved actor in action. However, the celebratory atmosphere took a perilous turn when a group of fans ignited firecrackers within a cinema hall.

Chaos ensued as the audience ran for safety, amid rockets launching and lighting up the surroundings.

This is a developing story.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tiger 3: Chaos Inside Cinema Hall As Salman Khan Fans Burst Firecrackers (WATCH) 

Tiger 3: Chaos Inside Cinema Hall As Salman Khan Fans Burst Firecrackers (WATCH) 

Tiger 3 Becomes Salman Khan's Biggest Opener With ₹44.50 Crore On Day 1 At Box Office 

Tiger 3 Becomes Salman Khan's Biggest Opener With ₹44.50 Crore On Day 1 At Box Office 

Tiger Vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Arrive In Style At Arpita's Diwali Bash (WATCH) 

Tiger Vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Arrive In Style At Arpita's Diwali Bash (WATCH) 

Diwali 2023: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Extend Wishes With Adorable Photos

Diwali 2023: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Extend Wishes With Adorable Photos

Aamir Ali On Participating In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: 'I'll Try To Reinvent Myself, You Can Call It...

Aamir Ali On Participating In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: 'I'll Try To Reinvent Myself, You Can Call It...