 Tiger 3 Becomes Salman Khan's Biggest Opener With ₹44.50 Crore On Day 1 At Box Office 
Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi plays the main antagonist.

Updated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest film Tiger 3 minted Rs 44.5 crore on its first day at the box office. The film has become the biggest opener for Khan after the 2019 film Bharat which earned Rs 42.30 crore. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi plays the main antagonist. 

This is a developing story.

