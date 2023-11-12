Tiger 3: Massive Crowd Gathered In Queue Outside Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy To Watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's much-anticipated film Tiger 3 has finally arrived in theatres today, November 12. Emraan Hashmi also plays the lead in Maneesh Sharma's directorial.

A video from Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra, Mumbai, is doing the rounds on social media, showing a massive crowd gathered in a queue to watch Salman Khan's film Tiger 3.

Check it out:

The movie also features Revathi, Ashutosh Rana, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra and Ranvir Shorey

Tiger 3 is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Shah Rukh Khan appears in a special cameo appearance as Pathaan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

Earlier, ahead of the film's release, Salman ook to their social media handles and requested his fans to avoid sharing any spoilers after watching Tiger 3.

The Dabangg actor wrote, “We have made Tiger 3 with a lot of passion and we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope Tiger 3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

