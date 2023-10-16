Tiger 3 Trailer: Ruthless Emraan Hashmi Welcomes Salman Khan To Pakistan (WATCH)

After years of wait and hype, the third film of Salman Khan's Tiger franchise is finally set to hit the silver screens this year. On Monday noon, the makers, at last, unveiled the trailer of Tiger 3 and announced that the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 12, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

In the trailer, Salman can be seen returning as the fierce RAW agent Tiger once again, but this time, he is torn between his country and his family.

The action-packed trailer gave glimpses of Salman's romance with wife Katrina Kaif, and also his pain, when his family gets attacked. Salman and Katrina are seen packing some intense punches and go all guns blazing, but then enters the brand new villain of the franchise, Emraan Hashmi.

With just a 5-second glimpse of Emraan at the end of the trailer, the actor clearly stole the show and the makers sure made the correct decision of taking him on board as the fresh face.

The trailer also brought back the iconic background score of the Tiger franchise, however, the dialogues fail to create an impact. Salman and Katrina's action scenes look promising and the makers have remained true to their claims of the film being the biggest one of the franchise yet.

The makers also announced a non-Friday release for the film as November 13 is a Sunday. Explaining the move, they stated that the dates of festivals this year have gone haywire due to the 'Adhik Maas' in the Hindu calendar. This year, Monday, November 13 is New Moon/Amavasya and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving the film an extended run in the crucial holiday period.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 promises to be a gift for Salman's fans all around the world.

