WATCH: Vicky Kaushal Says Sam Bahadur Is 'Sandwiched' Between Wife Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 & Merry Christmas | Photo Via Instagram

Makers of the upcoming highly anticipated biopic 'Sam Bahadur' on Friday unveiled the film's official trailer. However, what caught the attention was Vicky Kaushal talking about how it feels being sandwiched between his wife and actor Katrina Kaif's upcoming two films.

'Sam Bahadur' is all set to release worldwide on December 1. The film is based on the life of India's First Field marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw.

While, Katrina Kaif, also has two films coming out around the same time. Her film with Salman Khan, 'Tiger 3,' will be released on Diwali, while her first with Vijay Sethupathi, 'Merry Christmas,' will be released two weeks later. Vicky cutely reacted at the teaser unveiling that 'Sam Bahadur' is sandwiched between Katrina's films.

During 'Sam Bahadur' press conference held on Friday in Mumbai, Vicky said, "She is excited for my film and I am excited for her film. And she has not just got one film after my film but she has got one film two weeks before my film also. I am sandwiched between her films and it is a great spot to be in."

In the teaser, Vicky is seen as the Field marshal and leading his team of soldiers, motivating them to fight for their country. He also delivered some powerful dialogues like "Ek soldier ke liye uski jaan se zada keemti hoti hai uski izzat...uski wardi...aur ek soldier apni wardi ki izzat ke liye apni jaan bhi de sakta hai." The teaser also featured a glimpse of Sanya and Fatima.

At the end of the teaser Vicky as 'Sam Manekshaw' said, "Soldiers ki duty hai desh ki raksha ke liye dushman ki jaan lena." Sam Bahadur will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action film 'Animal'.