Vicky Kaushal On Wife Katrina Kaif Completing 20 Years In Bollywood: 'It Is Very Inspirational, I Learn A Lot From Her'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most-loved couples. The duo tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family. The couple was rumoured to have been dating for quite some time; however, they never confirmed it.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Vicky praised his wife Katrina and also lauded her for completing 20 years in the film industry.

Calling it 'very inspirational,' he added, "Now knowing her even more, it’s truly inspirational. Now I know her as a human, and she’s a real fighter, especially when things are not working in her favour. She’s a go-getter. I learn a lot from her. My mindset is very different. I am more of a chiller. I am like, ‘Relax, ho jaayega,‘ but she is like a fighter. She goes for it; she attacks it."

The actor said that he has realised that the way Katrina is and what she has achieved for herself in the last 20 years is incredible. "From where she came and then just being here and adapting, it’s incredible. She definitely is a star," concluded Kaushal.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in The Great Indian Family, alongside Manushi Chhillar. Next, he has Sam Bahadur and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.